Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.96%
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.96% at 800.05 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 6.14%, Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.08% and DLF Ltd added 4.67%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 3.50% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.60% and Nifty MNC index gained 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.98% to close at 23853.9 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.97% to close at 76264.33 today.
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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST