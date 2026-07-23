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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.81%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.81%

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.81% at 886.7 today. The index has added 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd fell 4.74%, Sobha Ltd slipped 3.50% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.37%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.35% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has slid 1.06% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.53% to close at 23869.6 while the SENSEX has declined 0.47% to close at 76391.39 today.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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