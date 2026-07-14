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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.97%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.97%

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 1.97% at 918.65 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd dropped 4.29%, Anant Raj Ltd fell 2.63% and Godrej Properties Ltd shed 2.55%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 4.11% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.80% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.66% to close at 24052.05 while the SENSEX has slid 0.72% to close at 77054.94 today.

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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