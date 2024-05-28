Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.16%

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.16% at 1010 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 4.65%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 4.04% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 3.69%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 112.00% over last one year compared to the 23.06% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 1.36% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.19% to close at 22888.15 while the SENSEX has declined 0.29% to close at 75170.45 today.
