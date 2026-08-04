Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.39%
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.39% at 891.2 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 4.49%, Oberoi Realty Ltd dropped 4.42% and DLF Ltd slipped 3.76%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 0.44% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.03% and Nifty Infrastructure index has dropped 0.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.64% to close at 24614.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.27% to close at 78428.95 today.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 5:16 PM IST