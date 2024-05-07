Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.49%

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 3.49% at 954.7 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd fell 6.20%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 5.58% and Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 4.25%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 111.00% over last one year compared to the 22.11% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 2.50% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.62% to close at 22302.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.52% to close at 73511.85 today.
First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

