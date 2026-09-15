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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.04%, NIFTY Crashes 1.19%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.04%, NIFTY Crashes 1.19%

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed down 4.04% at 814.25 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 5.41%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 5.07% and Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 4.66%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 7.78% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.54% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.19% to close at 23118.6 while the SENSEX has declined 1.04% to close at 74003.82 today.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST