Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 4.11%, NIFTY Crashes 1.83%

Nifty Realty index closed down 4.11% at 765.7 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd fell 6.70%, Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 5.56% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd shed 5.13%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 6.20% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 3.73% and Nifty Media index has slid 2.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.83% to close at 23379.55 while the SENSEX has declined 1.92% to close at 74559.24 today.

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