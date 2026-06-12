Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.53%, NIFTY jumps 1.99%
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.53% at 769.6 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 4.68%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 4.65% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 4.54%. The Nifty Realty index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 5.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 3.15% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.99% to close at 23622.9 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 2.30% to close at 75527.95 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 4:50 PM IST