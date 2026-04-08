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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 6.75%, NIFTY jumps 3.78%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 6.75%, NIFTY jumps 3.78%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 6.75% at 745.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd gained 8.53%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 8.08% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 7.27%. The Nifty Realty index is down 6.00% over last one year compared to the 6.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 6.69% and Nifty Bank index added 5.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 3.78% to close at 23997.35 while the SENSEX added 3.95% to close at 77562.9 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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