Quicktouch Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs -1.35 croreNet Loss of Quicktouch Technologies reported to Rs 22.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-1.359.81 PL OPM %1462.96-12.44 -PBDT-22.88-1.51 -1415 PBT-24.35-3.03 -704 NP-22.24-4.03 -452
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:08 AM IST