Quint Digital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 335.54% to Rs 34.80 crore

Net loss of Quint Digital reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 335.54% to Rs 34.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.807.99-3.91-28.91-0.634.49-4.593.16-4.004.58

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