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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2026 quarter

R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Sales rise 37.88% to Rs 135.00 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 85.28% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 135.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.87% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 457.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales135.0097.91 38 457.28363.66 26 OPM %4.4812.44 -8.8212.34 - PBDT7.4814.58 -49 50.3753.50 -6 PBT1.2910.61 -88 32.6937.04 -12 NP1.127.61 -85 24.7627.47 -10

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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