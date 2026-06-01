R&B Denims consolidated net profit declines 85.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.88% to Rs 135.00 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims declined 85.28% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.88% to Rs 135.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.87% to Rs 24.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 457.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 363.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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