R J Shah & Company standalone net profit declines 62.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.42% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of R J Shah & Company declined 62.76% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.42% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.09% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.42% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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