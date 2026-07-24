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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

R J Shah & Company standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of R J Shah & Company rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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