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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the June 2026 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 20.91% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.6277.57 8 OPM %10.447.88 -PBDT9.927.94 25 PBT4.553.60 26 NP3.472.87 21

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST