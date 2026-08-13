R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 20.91% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.83.6277.5710.447.889.927.944.553.603.472.87

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