R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 29.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 100.88 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 29.28% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 100.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.49% to Rs 22.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 340.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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