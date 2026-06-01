R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 61.08 croreNet profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems declined 2.63% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.70% to Rs 34.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 197.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.0848.21 27 197.38130.96 51 OPM %20.9731.09 -26.5527.38 - PBDT12.3914.47 -14 51.1434.84 47 PBT11.4213.73 -17 47.6232.32 47 NP10.0110.28 -3 34.9423.98 46
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:53 PM IST