R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 0.38% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.40.3930.4822.1628.817.868.157.007.315.335.31

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