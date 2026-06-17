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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R O Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

R O Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Amagi Media Labs Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Bluspring Enterprises Ltd and Tarsons Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2026.

Amagi Media Labs Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Bluspring Enterprises Ltd and Tarsons Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 June 2026.

R O Jewels Ltd surged 18.06% to Rs 1.7 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32716 shares in the past one month.

 

Amagi Media Labs Ltd spiked 15.51% to Rs 502.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38882 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd soared 14.63% to Rs 435.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2897 shares in the past one month.

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Bluspring Enterprises Ltd advanced 14.27% to Rs 105.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50787 shares in the past one month.

Tarsons Products Ltd added 13.95% to Rs 272.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14099 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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