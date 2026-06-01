R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 96.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 32.44% to Rs 6.29 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 96.13% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.44% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 186.00% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 33.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.299.31 -32 33.3426.57 25 OPM %11.7630.61 -31.9715.58 - PBDT0.832.90 -71 10.584.00 165 PBT0.772.85 -73 10.393.82 172 NP0.071.81 -96 7.152.50 186
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST