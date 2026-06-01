R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 96.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.44% to Rs 6.29 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 96.13% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.44% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.00% to Rs 7.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.48% to Rs 33.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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