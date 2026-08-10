R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 23.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 23.20% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.8510.6143.6234.313.963.503.923.453.082.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News