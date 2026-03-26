R R Kabel allots 4,448 equity shares under ESOP

R R Kabel has allotted 4,448 equity shares under ESOP on 26 March 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 56,55,05,285/- (consisting of 11,31,01,057 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each) to Rs 56,55,27,525/- (consisting of 11,31,05,505 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each).

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