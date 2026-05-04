R R Kabel climbs as Q4 PAT jumps 30.13% YoY

R R Kabel surged 12.95% to Rs 1,773.25 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings, supported by robust growth in its core wires and cables segment.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 168 crore in Q4 FY26, up 30.1% YoY and 42% QoQ.

Revenue from operations rose 33.7% YoY to Rs 2,964.1 crore in Q4 FY26, while increasing 16.9% QoQ.

Gross profit stood at Rs 551.8 crore, up 26.99% YoY, while gross margin came in at 18.6% compared to 19.6% in the year-ago period.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 225.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 30.08% YoY and 41.88% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 263.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 34.60% YoY and 27.66% QoQ, with margin improving to 8.9% from 8.8% a year ago.

On the cost front, cost of materials consumed rose 71.12% YoY to Rs 2,651.8 crore, while employee expenses increased 34.55% YoY to Rs 107.1 crore and other expenses were up 14.01% YoY at Rs 183.1 crore during the quarter.

On the operational front, the wires and cables (W&C) segment continued to drive performance, delivering 36.3% YoY revenue growth supported by strong domestic and export demand, along with steady institutional ordering. Segment margins expanded, aided by operating efficiencies and better price volatility management. The segment contributed around 90% to Q4 revenue, while the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment accounted for the remaining 10%.

For the full year FY26, net profit rose 57.99% YoY to Rs 492.2 crore, while revenue increased 27.62% YoY to Rs 9,722.4 crore. EBITDA for FY26 stood at Rs 789.1 crore, up 61.80% YoY, with margin improving to 8.1% from 6.4% in FY25.

Cash generated from operations stood at Rs 448 crore in FY26 compared to Rs 590.9 crore in FY25, indicating some working capital impact during the year.

R R Kabel is Indias largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes.

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