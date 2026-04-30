R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 2964.14 croreNet profit of R R Kabel rose 30.06% to Rs 167.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 2964.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2217.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.96% to Rs 492.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 9722.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7618.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2964.142217.84 34 9722.367618.23 28 OPM %8.838.76 -8.066.37 - PBDT251.49192.21 31 770.29479.95 60 PBT225.32173.18 30 678.03409.45 66 NP167.95129.13 30 492.22311.61 58
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:50 PM IST