R R Kabel expands FMEG portfolio with new kitchen appliances and enhanced air cooler range

R R Kabel has announced the expansion of its fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) portfolio with its foray into the kitchen appliances segment and the expansion of its air coolers range, under its premium appliance brand 'RR Signature'.

The company stated that it has introduced mixer grinders, electric cooktops (both induction and infra-red variants), and hand blenders.

The Induction and Infra-Red Cooktops have seen particularly strong demand in recent times, with global developments influencing LPG pricing and supply dynamics. Consumers are increasingly shifting to electric cooking solutions for their energy efficiency, precise control, and safety features, driving a surge in this high-growth category.

The company plans to further strengthen its kitchen appliances presence in FY26-27 by introducing additional categories.

In parallel, the Company has significantly expanded its Air Cooler portfolio with the introduction of industrial (semi commercial) air coolers.

Mahhesh Kabra, executive director, RR Kabel, said: "Our expansion into kitchen appliances allows us to connect with consumers at more touchpoints in their daily lives, while our expanded air cooler range addresses the rising need for effective, performance cooling solutions in Indias evolving climate.

These launches reflect our continued focus on quality, innovation, and market relevance, building on our strong legacy of trust and reliability."

R R Kabel is the countrys largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a diversified portfolio that includes wires and cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 72.4% YoY to Rs 118.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 68.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 42.3% YoY to Rs 2,535.9 crore in Q3 FY26, up from Rs 1,782.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The scrip fell 1.61% to currently trade at Rs 1374.90 on the BSE.