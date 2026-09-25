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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Kabel forays in optical fibre cable business

R R Kabel forays in optical fibre cable business

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

With acquisition of U M cables' business undertaking

R R Kabel announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of the business undertaking of U M Cables (UMCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Usha Martin, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Optical Fibre and related Cables. The proposed acquisition will be undertaken on a slump sale and on concern basis for a lump-sum cash consideration of Rs 77 crore. The acquisition marks RR Kabel's entry into the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) segment and is an important step in expanding the Company's presence in the broader communication cables market. It will complement RR Kabel's existing cable portfolio and broaden its range of solutions across communication infrastructure applications.

 

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:24 PM IST