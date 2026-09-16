R R Kabel rises after new Silvassa manufacturing unit goes live

R R Kabel rose 2.22% to Rs 2,434.10 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its new manufacturing unit in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The new facility, designated Unit 3, will manufacture wires and cables. It is located at Village Karad, Silvassa, close to the company's existing units in the region. Commercial production began on 15 September 2026.

The plant has a total planned capacity of 18,000 MT per annum. Production has started at an operational capacity of 12,000 MT per annum. The company said the remaining capacity is expected to be operational by December 2026.

R R Kabel is Indias largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes.

R R Kabel's consolidated net profit jumped 128.8% year-on-year and 22.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 205.20 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 53.9% YoY and 6.9% QoQ to Rs 3,168.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

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