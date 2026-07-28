R R Kabel soars as Q1 PAT jumps 129% YoY

R R Kabel surged 6.10% to Rs 2,679.30 after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 128.8% year-on-year and 22.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 205.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 53.9% YoY and 6.9% QoQ to Rs 3,168.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Gross profit increased 56.8% YoY and 6.4% QoQ to Rs 587.20 crore. Gross margin improved to 18.5% in Q1 FY27 from 18.2% in Q1 FY26, but eased from 18.6% in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA nearly doubled, rising 99.5% YoY and 8.2% QoQ to Rs 285.30 crore. EBITDA margin expanded to 9.0% from 7.0% in Q1 FY26 and 8.9% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 276 crore in Q1 FY27, up 130% YoY and 22% QoQ.

Total expenses rose 50.7% YoY to Rs 2,941 crore in Q1 FY27. The increase was primarily driven by higher raw material costs, with cost of materials consumed rising 58.3% YoY to Rs 2,595.30 crore. Employee benefits expense climbed 38.5% YoY to Rs 128.90 crore. Finance costs increased 74.2% YoY to Rs 26.30 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense rose 46.3% YoY to Rs 29.70 crore.

The Wires & Cables business delivered 57% YoY growth, supported by strong volume growth, execution and favourable industry dynamics. Segment profit rose 105% YoY, while segment margin expanded by 232 basis points, aided by an improved product mix, disciplined commodity management and operating efficiencies.

The FMEG business recorded strong revenue growth, driven by demand for premium and new products and continued distribution expansion. The segment achieved operational breakeven during the quarter, with profitability improving significantly on a year-on-year basis due to premiumisation and operating leverage.

The Wires & Cables business remained the company's primary revenue driver, contributing 91% of Q1 FY27 revenue, while the FMEG segment accounted for the remaining 9%.

Mahendrakumar Kabra, managing director, said the company began FY27 with another quarter of record performance, reflecting the strength of its business model and disciplined execution. He said the Wires & Cables business continued to benefit from strong demand while maintaining healthy profitability, and highlighted the operational breakeven achieved in the FMEG business as an important milestone. Kabra added that the company remains focused on expanding its cables portfolio, strengthening distribution, improving execution and driving long-term profitable growth.

R R Kabel is Indias largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes.

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