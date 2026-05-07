R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 31.45% to Rs 5.95 croreNet Loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 11.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.45% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.14% to Rs 25.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.958.68 -31 25.1457.32 -56 OPM %-149.75-19.59 --89.8223.73 - PBDT-9.09-1.41 -545 -22.9614.09 PL PBT-10.54-2.48 -325 -28.519.64 PL NP-11.15-2.45 -355 -29.118.73 PL
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST