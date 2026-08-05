R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 26.74% to Rs 55.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 462.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.601.70462.0218.3915.19102.55115.0380.5199.1855.5775.85

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