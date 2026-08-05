Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 26.74% to Rs 55.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 462.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales601.70462.02 30 OPM %18.3915.19 -PBDT102.55115.03 -11 PBT80.5199.18 -19 NP55.5775.85 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 49.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 35.06% in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 35.06% in the June 2026 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kemp & Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST