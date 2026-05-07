R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.90% to Rs 574.77 crore

Net profit of R Systems International rose 69.50% to Rs 65.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.90% to Rs 574.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 442.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.574.77442.4717.5015.94111.1471.3389.6356.7365.4138.59

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