R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.90% to Rs 574.77 croreNet profit of R Systems International rose 69.50% to Rs 65.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.90% to Rs 574.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 442.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales574.77442.47 30 OPM %17.5015.94 -PBDT111.1471.33 56 PBT89.6356.73 58 NP65.4138.59 69
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:50 PM IST