R Systems Intl rises after Q1 PAT jumps 69% YoY to Rs 65 cr

R Systems International rose 5.56% to Rs 304.75 after the company reported a 69.5% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.41 crore, on a 29.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 574.77 crore in Q1 2026 over Q1 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 57.99% year-on-year to Rs 89.63 crore during the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 115.7 crore (US$12.6 million) in Q1 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 50.6%. EBITDA margin improved to 20.1% in Q1 2026 compared with 17.4% in Q1 2025.

Cash and bank balances, net of short-term borrowings, stood at Rs 249.7 crore as of 31 March 2026 compared with Rs 272.6 crore as of 31 December 2025. Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at Rs 1,037.2 crore as of 31 March 2026 compared with Rs 1,032.3 crore as of 31 December 2025.

Nitesh Bansal, managing director and CEO, stated, Q1 2026 underscores the momentum we have built as mid-market enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale, production-grade deployments. Our revenue grew about 30% year-on-year driven by sustained demand for our engineering services and early traction from EXIQO, our AI Studio that integrates AI-native talent, the OptimaAI platform, and a governed delivery framework to deliver measurable gains in engineering velocity.

He added, As highlighted in the Agentic AI 2026 Mid-Market Playbook by Everest Group, over 40% of mid-market enterprises are leapfrogging traditional AI adoption stages to stay competitive, yet only 15% have operationalized agentic AI at scale. This gap presents a significant opportunity. Through EXIQO, we are addressing integration complexity, governance readiness, and legacy constraints that hinder enterprise-wide adoption. Early deployments are already delivering 40-55% improvements in engineering velocity and up to 50% reductions in operational overhead, demonstrating that agentic AI is no longer aspirational but executable, measurable, and scalable.

He further added, We have entered Q2 2026 with strong deal momentum, a growing client base, and a clear mandate to help clients translate AI ambition into sustained business value.

Nand Sardana, CFO, said, During Q1 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 574 crore and an EBITDA margin of 20%, reflecting a significant improvement driven by enhanced efficiencies and operating leverage from its platform-led model while maintaining disciplined investments in AI. The full-quarter consolidation of Novigo further strengthened our revenue and margin profile.

He added, In line with our commitment to consistent shareholder returns, the Company has paid an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (600% of face value) in Q1 2026, reflecting confidence in our sustained earnings trajectory and robust cash generation.

R Systems International is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and builds next-gen products, platforms, and digital experiences, empowering clients across various industries to achieve revenue growth and operational efficiency.

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