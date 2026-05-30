Raaj Medisafe India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 25.08 croreNet loss of Raaj Medisafe India reported to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.47% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 80.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.0824.40 3 80.0162.42 28 OPM %10.8512.79 -14.7113.84 - PBDT1.922.55 -25 8.376.71 25 PBT1.292.11 -39 6.335.26 20 NP-3.233.48 PL 1.816.13 -70
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST