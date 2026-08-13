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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 34.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 34.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 86.10% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 34.93% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 86.10% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.4615.83 86 OPM %13.7516.55 -PBDT3.341.95 71 PBT2.631.46 80 NP1.971.46 35

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:15 AM IST