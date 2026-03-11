Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 3%

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) IPO subscribed 3%

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 69.55 lakh units as against 21.33 crore units on offer.

The initial public offer of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) received bids for 69,55,500 units as against 21,33,33,150 units on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (11 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 March 2026 and it will close on 13 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 99 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of units, aggregating up to Rs 6,000 crore.

The proceeds from the offer will be utilized towards infusion of debt and equity into the Project SPV, which shall be utilized by the project SPV for the payment of concession value of the InvIT Assets to NHAI and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO of Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust on 10 March 2026, the company raised Rs 1,728 crore from anchor investors by allotting 17,28 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 73 anchor investors.

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (Trust) is an infrastructure investment trust which is registered with SEBI under the InvIT Regulations on December 22, 2025, under Regulation 3(1) of the InvIT Regulations. The Trust intends to acquire, operate and maintain the InvIT Assets pursuant to the terms of the Concession Agreements. Its toll road portfolio features routes such as Gorhar to Barwa Adda, Chilakaluripet to Vijayawada, the Chennai Bypass, Chennai to Tada, and Nelamangala to Tumkur.

The portfolio of toll roads includes five operational toll road assets developed under the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) model by the NHAI. These assets are located in the states of Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, encompassing approximately 260.198 km as part of the Golden Quadrilateral network.

The company has projected revenue from operations of Rs 925.8 crore for FY27, Rs 1,128.03 crore for FY28 and Rs 1,180.65 crore for FY29.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

