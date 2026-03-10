Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 732.27% to Rs 18.31 crore

Net Loss of Raasi Refractories reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 732.27% to Rs 18.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.312.20 732 OPM %-8.03-100.00 -PBDT-1.89-2.08 9 PBT-2.08-2.28 9 NP-2.08-2.28 9

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Minda Corporation, ACME Solar Holdings

Desco Infratech bags Rs 3-cr order from Aavantika Gas

Adani Enterprises incorporates WoS - CORR TOLLWAYS

INR crashes to fresh record low as oil surges past $100 mark amid Middle East tensions

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) IPO subscribed 30%

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

