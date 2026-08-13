Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 191.06 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 214.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 191.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.191.06156.731.871.862.151.611.391.351.100.35

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