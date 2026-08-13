Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 191.06 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 214.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 191.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.06156.73 22 OPM %1.871.86 -PBDT2.151.61 34 PBT1.391.35 3 NP1.100.35 214

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atlantaa reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 7.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 7.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST