Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.91% to Rs 182.48 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 25.68% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 182.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.78% to Rs 6.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 618.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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