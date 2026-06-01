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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales decline 5.91% to Rs 182.48 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 25.68% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 182.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 193.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.78% to Rs 6.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 618.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales182.48193.95 -6 618.75555.10 11 OPM %2.351.76 -2.291.75 - PBDT2.922.30 27 10.976.42 71 PBT2.412.08 16 9.185.55 65 NP1.861.48 26 6.763.89 74

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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