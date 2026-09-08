Race Eco Chain invests Rs 4.66 cr in Ganesha Recycling Chain

Race Eco Chain announced that Ganesha Recycling Chain, a material subsidiary of the company has approved the allotment of 93,379 0.01% Compulsorily Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (CCPS) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 4,66,89,500/-.

Further, pursuant to the above acquisition of shares the stake in the Subsidiary Company will remain same with 51% ownership.