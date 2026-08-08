RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 132.35 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 7.75% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.35100.6524.1318.7026.0219.3416.8211.278.908.26

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