RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.83% to Rs 131.66 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech rose 90.00% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.83% to Rs 131.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.19% to Rs 48.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 489.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales131.6687.29 51 489.94415.07 18 OPM %22.2421.90 -21.8219.88 - PBDT25.8016.71 54 99.4762.58 59 PBT17.148.83 94 65.9532.65 102 NP12.356.50 90 48.9523.74 106
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:21 AM IST