Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Orchasp Ltd, Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2026.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Orchasp Ltd, Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2026.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd crashed 9.25% to Rs 2.55 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2671 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd tumbled 9.14% to Rs 6.36. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16252 shares in the past one month.

Orchasp Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 2.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd plummeted 6.25% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2824 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd slipped 5.90% to Rs 14.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2967 shares in the past one month.

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