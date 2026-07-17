Friday, July 17, 2026 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Radhe Developers (India) reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales06.15 -100 OPM %077.07 -PBDT-0.994.54 PL PBT-1.194.36 PL NP-1.203.88 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 108.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 108.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 95.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Birla Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 95.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 112.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Jio Credit standalone net profit rises 112.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO subscribed 1.21 times

Caliber Mining and Logistics IPO subscribed 1.21 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBHEL Share Price TodayCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Q1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Upcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill