Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 95.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.96% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 95.13% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.96% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 11.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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