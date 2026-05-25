Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 95.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 42.96% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 95.13% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.96% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.04% to Rs 11.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.394.19 -43 11.117.66 45 OPM %9.2168.97 -44.7341.51 - PBDT0.112.44 -95 4.312.20 96 PBT-0.162.25 PL 3.431.46 135 NP0.112.26 -95 3.241.35 140
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST