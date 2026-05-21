Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 193.36 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 32.35% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 193.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 74.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 639.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 587.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales193.36156.51 24 639.14587.79 9 OPM %5.7412.47 -16.2515.18 - PBDT10.7319.00 -44 102.3986.24 19 PBT10.2818.51 -44 100.5584.31 19 NP7.5311.13 -32 74.7960.12 24
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST