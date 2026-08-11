Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 152.54 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 25.48% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 152.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.152.5499.1520.1225.5431.0924.8430.6524.4022.8518.21

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