Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 12.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 105.75 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 12.81% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 105.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.105.75100.098.959.669.7510.636.757.876.407.34

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