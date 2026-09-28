Radico Khaitan becomes first Indian spirits brand to sell at major UK airports

Radico Khaitan is taking its portfolio of Indian luxury spirits to four major UK airports, becoming the first Indian spirit brands to be available across these airports' duty-free shops. It marks a significant step in its Global Travel Retail (GTR) expansion strategy.

The Company's premium brands, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Barrel Blush and Sangam World Malt, now available to international travellers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports.

Radico Khaitan's global travel retail expansion comes against the backdrop of strong momentum in its premium and luxury portfolio. Its Prestige & Above portfolio contributed 70.3% of IMFL value in FY26, reflecting the growing importance of premiumisation to the company's business.

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said Our international ambition is not simply about increasing the number of airports in which we operate. It is about building meaningful brand presence and ensuring that Indian spirits are experienced in the right environments, by consumers who appreciate provenance, craftsmanship and distinctive character. This entry is an important milestone in our journey to take Indian luxury to the world. Global Travel Retail gives us the opportunity to connect with consumers from different parts of the world and showcase the depth, diversity and evolving quality of Indian spirits.