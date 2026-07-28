Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 75.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1683.69 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 75.91% to Rs 229.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1683.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1506.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1683.691506.0420.7215.42346.22218.06304.98181.80229.60130.52

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